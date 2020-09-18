Mark Ruffalo welcomes Marvel's She-Hulk Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany will play the role of She-Hulk in the upcoming Disney+TV series.



The Orphan Black star will play the superhero in the series based on Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters.

She-Hulk was the last major character Stan Lee co-created prior to his death in 2018.

Jennifer begins to turn into the She-Hulk after she receives a blood transfusion from Bruce.

Jennifer is able to keep control of her emotions and maintains most of her personality after she ‘hulks out’.

Mark Ruffalo - who plays Hulk - took to Twitter to welcome Maslany, who herself is yet to respond to the news of her starring in the series.



Retweeting an article sharing the announcement, the Marvel actor wrote, "Welcome to the family, cuz!"





