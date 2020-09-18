Can't connect right now! retry
Past letter unveils the Queen’s real reaction towards Princess Diana’s death

Princess Diana’s death truly is a tragedy for the masses and while many never stopped criticizing the monarchy’s decision to mourn privately, a newly recovered letter gives some much needed catharsis to angry royal fans across the globe.

ABC News reports that the letter in question was a reply made out to Lady Henriette after the royal expressed her condolences towards the irreplaceable loss.

While most of the letter was typed, there was a handwritten part that was obtained by the DailyMail. The letter was auctioned off after the death of Lady Abel back in 2005.

The typed portion of the letter read, "It was indeed dreadfully sad, and she is a huge loss to the country. But the public reaction to her death, and the service in the Abbey, seem to have united people round the world in a rather inspiring way.”

"She also talked about the strength of her grandchildren during the traumatic time: 'William and Harry have been so brave and I am very proud of them.'"

The handwritten portion of the note detailed the horrific event in a candid light. It read, "I think your letter was one of the first I opened—emotions are still so mixed up but we have all been through a very bad experience.”

The letter differed from most, of the Queen’s usual pieces. It was more casual, more familiar and also provided fans a glimpse into her raw emotional response following the news.

While the royal family has often been criticized for not showing more of an emotional response regarding the death of the princess, this letter serves the purpose and provides a rare insight into what was lost to the public for years prior. 

