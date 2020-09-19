Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned against reclaiming Frogmore Cottage payments

The CEO of Republic has warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against asking for reclamation regarding their £2.4million Frogmore Cottage payments through ‘appalling’ royal loophole.

In regards to possibly utilizing a royal loophole that will get the monarchy to pay them back in full for the payments made to Frogmore Cottage, royal expert Mr Smith told Express.UK, "I think that would go down very badly with the general public.”

While "They may argue that the Crown Estate is getting the house back and they ought to pay for the refurbishment, but that refurbishment was done for Meghan and Harry to their specifications. They have got the money to pay for it. This property should be being used by the Crown Estate to raise money for the treasury.”

"But it has not been doing that, it has been providing a home for Harry and Meghan.” Personally, “I think it would be pretty appalling if they turn around and say we won’t use it therefore can we have our money back. I think that would go down very badly."

This news came shortly after experts, Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie unveiled this loophole on their podcast show Royally Obsessed.

During the podcast, Mr. Bowie was quoted saying, "I did not realise this but reading more and more about the Frogmore Cottage payment they will get that money back if they ever decided to give that house back to the Queen. They will recoup that money because it is a historic UK residence of the Royal Family.”