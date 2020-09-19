Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Sep 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned against reclaiming Frogmore Cottage payments

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 19, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned against reclaiming Frogmore Cottage payments

The CEO of Republic has warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle against asking for reclamation regarding their £2.4million Frogmore Cottage payments through ‘appalling’ royal loophole.

In regards to possibly utilizing a royal loophole that will get the monarchy to pay them back in full for the payments made to Frogmore Cottage, royal expert Mr Smith told Express.UK, "I think that would go down very badly with the general public.”

While "They may argue that the Crown Estate is getting the house back and they ought to pay for the refurbishment, but that refurbishment was done for Meghan and Harry to their specifications. They have got the money to pay for it. This property should be being used by the Crown Estate to raise money for the treasury.”

"But it has not been doing that, it has been providing a home for Harry and Meghan.” Personally, “I think it would be pretty appalling if they turn around and say we won’t use it therefore can we have our money back. I think that would go down very badly."

This news came shortly after experts, Roberta Fiorito and Rachel Bowie unveiled this loophole on their podcast show Royally Obsessed.

During the podcast, Mr. Bowie was quoted saying, "I did not realise this but reading more and more about the Frogmore Cottage payment they will get that money back if they ever decided to give that house back to the Queen. They will recoup that money because it is a historic UK residence of the Royal Family.”

More From World:

US WeChat block to affect millions of users

US WeChat block to affect millions of users
Trump urges Republican support for Supreme Court nomination 'without delay'

Trump urges Republican support for Supreme Court nomination 'without delay'
The Queen to pay UK government in installments as COVID-19 imposes financial pitfall

The Queen to pay UK government in installments as COVID-19 imposes financial pitfall
Iran's Guards vow Soleimani's revenge will target only 'those involved'

Iran's Guards vow Soleimani's revenge will target only 'those involved'
China launches mechanism to counter foreign entities amid tensions with US

China launches mechanism to counter foreign entities amid tensions with US
Amid rising COVID-19 cases, India parliament session may be cut short

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, India parliament session may be cut short
UK PM Johnson says second COVID-19 wave 'inevitable'

UK PM Johnson says second COVID-19 wave 'inevitable'

Heavy showers bring relief to fire-struck Oregon, death toll climbs in California

Heavy showers bring relief to fire-struck Oregon, death toll climbs in California
US TikTok users brace for ban on new downloads of the app

US TikTok users brace for ban on new downloads of the app
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death ignites fierce Senate battle

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death ignites fierce Senate battle
Iconic US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Iconic US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Thousands in China test positive for bacterial disease after lab leak

Thousands in China test positive for bacterial disease after lab leak

Latest

view all