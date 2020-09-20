Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Sep 20 2020
Ayeza Khan gives rare glimpse inside her memorable convocation ceremony

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Ayeza Khan shared a massive throwback photo with her fans, revealing a side of hers which was lesser-known by everyone so far. 

The actress on Saturday took to Instagram to share a rare glimpse inside her memorable graduation ceremony.

In the photo, Ayeza can be seen sporting graduation cap and gown, flashing her beautiful smile to the camera.

She can be seen surrounded by her parents on both sides in the heartwarming photo.

"Throwback to #graduationday," Ayeza captioned the photo.

Throwback to #graduationday

Earlier during the day, Ayeza had shared a stunning mugshot of hers in which she looked ethereal.

"Another blessed morning," the starlet wrote.



