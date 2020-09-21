Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 21 2020
Angelina Jolie spotted enjoying shopping with kids amid tension with Brad Pitt

Monday Sep 21, 2020

Angelina Jolie was seen having fun with her kids during a shopping trip to Target over the weekend amid rumours of tensions with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The 'Maleficent' actress and her former party Brad Pitt are due to battle for custody of their children in court next month.

The mum of six cut a casual figure as she stepped out in West Hollywood with her daughters Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and Vivienne, 12 in tow on Saturday.

The Hollywood's beauty sported a chic all-black attire while adding a touch of glamour with a paid of Valentino slides and a matching Valentino bag. She slicked her hair back into a casual bun and finished her ensemble off with a black face mask and pair of glasses.

Her daughters also ensured they were following safety precautions and wore their masks at all times during their outing.

The 45-year-old then walked through the shopping aisles and browsed the toys section of the popular shopping store alongside her kids.

The Tomb Raider star's appearance came after reports revealed that 'tensions had escalated' between her and ex-husband Brad Pitt, ahead of their child custody trial. The family are no longer seeking therapy together as a result.

