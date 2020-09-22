Pakistan condemns Houthi militia's attack on Saudi Arabia

"Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," says Foreign Office. — Geo.tv/Files

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the Houthi militia's attack that resulted in civilian injuries and damage to property in Saudi Arabia's Jazan Region.



"Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In the latest attacks, Houthi's launched a projectile at a village in the southern Jazan region on Saturday. At least five people were injured and property was damaged.

Read more: Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

A few days ago, the rebels had said that they had hit an "important target" in the capital, Riyadh, using a ballistic missile and drones.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea said that “an associated military operation” between the air force and missile force was executed through a “Zulfiqar” ballistic missile and four “Samad 3” drones, without revealing details on the “important target”.