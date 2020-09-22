Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
Pakistan condemns Houthi militia's attack on Saudi Arabia

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

"Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," says Foreign Office.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the Houthi militia's attack that resulted in civilian injuries and damage to property in Saudi Arabia's Jazan Region.

"Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

In the latest attacks, Houthi's launched a projectile at a village in the southern Jazan region on Saturday. At least five people were injured and property was damaged.

A few days ago, the rebels had said that they had hit an "important target" in the capital, Riyadh, using a ballistic missile and drones.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea said that "an associated military operation" between the air force and missile force was executed through a "Zulfiqar" ballistic missile and four "Samad 3" drones, without revealing details on the "important target".

