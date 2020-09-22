Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Sep 22 2020
By
Reuters

China unlikely to approve TikTok's deal with Oracle: report

By
Reuters

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Over the weekend, ByteDance and Oracle announced they had reached a deal that would satisfy Trump’s call for TikTok to be sold to an American buyer or face shutdown in the United States. Photo: Reuters/File

SHANGHAI: The Chinese government is unlikely to approve ByteDance's deal with Oracle Corp and Walmart Inc over the future of its video-streaming app TikTok, newspaper Global Times said in an editorial

China's ByteDance has said it will create a US subsidiary, TikTok Global, that will be part-owned by Oracle and Walmart - which in turn said TikTok Global’s board would comprise mainly Americans - to pacify the administration of US President Donald Trump which had planned to ban TikTok on security grounds.

“It is clear that these articles (terms) extensively show Washington’s bullying style and hooligan logic. They hurt China’s national security, interests and dignity,” said the English version of the editorial published late on Monday and which was also carried in the newspaper’s Chinese edition.

The unidentified author objected to a requirement that four of the five board seats of TikTok Global be occupied by Americans and only one reserved for a Chinese national, as well as the inclusion of a US-approved “national security director”.

It also denounced a requirement that ByteDance reveals TikTok’s source code to Oracle as part of the latter’s stake purchase, as well as the separate management of TikTok from Chinese equivalent Douyin.

“As TikTok and Douyin should have the same source code, this means the US can get to know the operations of Douyin,” the editorial continued.

“If the reorganisation of TikTok under US manipulation becomes a model, it means once any successful Chinese company expands its business to the US and becomes competitive, it will be targeted by the US and turned into a US-controlled company via trickery and coercion, which eventually serves only US interests,” the author wrote.

Read more: China's ByteDance gets Trump's approval to avoid TikTok shutdown

The Global Times is a tabloid published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party, but does not speak on behalf of the party and government unlike its parent publication.

Over the weekend, ByteDance and Oracle announced they had reached a deal that would satisfy Trump’s call for TikTok to be sold to an American buyer or face shutdown in the United States.

However, both sides have framed the deal differently in public statements.

ByteDance has said TikTok Global will be its subsidiary of which it will own 80%.

Oracle has said ByteDance’s ownership would be distributed to ByteDance’s investors, many of which are US-based and that the Beijing-based firm itself would have no stake in TikTok Global.

The deal requires approval from regulators in both Beijing and Washington.

More From World:

Kashmir, Palestine disputes UN's most glaring, long-standing failures: FM Qureshi

Kashmir, Palestine disputes UN's most glaring, long-standing failures: FM Qureshi
Taj Mahal reopens for tourists after six months despite rising virus cases in India

Taj Mahal reopens for tourists after six months despite rising virus cases in India
Journalists, intellectuals and political workers demand Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's release

Journalists, intellectuals and political workers demand Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman's release
Facebook launches new campaign to encourage voting in upcoming US presidential election

Facebook launches new campaign to encourage voting in upcoming US presidential election
Support for Taiwan independence 'doomed to fail': China

Support for Taiwan independence 'doomed to fail': China
Trump to block any TikTok deal allowing Chinese parent firm to retain control

Trump to block any TikTok deal allowing Chinese parent firm to retain control
British public warned to get serious about safety measures as coronavirus toll set to surge

British public warned to get serious about safety measures as coronavirus toll set to surge
Ayatollah Khamenei says war with Iraq proved Iran can defend itself

Ayatollah Khamenei says war with Iraq proved Iran can defend itself
Royal experts claim Prince Harry is ‘trapped in new California life’

Royal experts claim Prince Harry is ‘trapped in new California life’
Queen Elizabeth forced to lay off palace staff amid financial hardships

Queen Elizabeth forced to lay off palace staff amid financial hardships
US faces a smoldering COVID-19 pandemic nationwide as flu season starts

US faces a smoldering COVID-19 pandemic nationwide as flu season starts
ICIJ reveals major banks transferred vast sums of allegedly illicit money

ICIJ reveals major banks transferred vast sums of allegedly illicit money

Latest

view all