Tuesday Sep 22 2020
Kelly Clarkson claims ‘2020 has brought changes’ that she never saw coming

Tuesday Sep 22, 2020

Kelly Clarkson recently spoke out about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock and how much of a 'dumpster fire’ has life has been reduced over the course of 2020.

The Stronger singer spoke out about her divorce during an episode of the The Kelly Clarkson Show. She admitted her decision to leave Brandon Blackstock simply left her inner circle ‘shocked’ to no end.

She later went on to claim, "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts. We have four kids."

“And divorce is never easy. And we're both from divorced families so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."

While Clarkson is “usually very open" about her personal life, she will continue to keep the real reasons behind her divorce top secret in an effort to protect her children. Mostly since “you know, I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."

