PCB likely to continue with Younis Khan as batting coach

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to continue with Younis Khan as the national team’s batting coach, The News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, the board has reportedly agreed to the suggestion made by head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq to give Younis more time to work with the batsmen of the team.

The PCB’s chief executive Wasim Khan is likely to meet Younis next week to discuss his future with the team.

Former captain Younis was appointed the national team’s batting coach for the recently-concluded England tour.

In addition to Younis, the PCB also appointed wrist spinner and veteran of 52 Tests, Mushtaq Ahmed, as the team’s spin bowling coach and mentor for the three-Test and three-T20Is series, which will be played in August-September.

The appointments have been made to provide head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis the necessary and essential resources that can help them further uplift the performance of the side.

Speaking on Geo News programme Score earlier this month, Khan had said that he is in talks with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over being appointed batting coach in the future, adding that he is willing to render his services for the team at any time. “I have to see how much work I can do and [also] if the team needs me,” he had added.