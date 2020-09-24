'Kuruluş: Osman' actor shares an adorable picture with son

Burak Özçivit plays the role of Osman, the founder of "Ottoman Empire" in TV series "Kuruluş: Osman".



The series is gaining popularity thanks to the success of "Dirilis:Ertugrul", which tells the story of Osman's father.

After the conclusion of season one of "Kuruluş: Osman", Burak had amassed over 10 million followers.

The actor, who rarely uses his Instagram, on Thursday shared a picture with his son, raking in over a million likes within a few hours.

