Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Sep 24 2020
By
Web Desk

NEPRA approves hike in power tariff by Rs1.62 per unit

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

he decision by the authority was taken in light of requests filed by power distribution companies during the last financial year. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Thursday approved an increase in the power tariff by Rs1.62 per unit on account of fuel adjustment cost for the second and third quarters of FY 2019-20.

If the government approves NEPRA's tariff hike, consumers will have to bear the burden of Rs164.87bn. The decision by the authority was taken in light of requests filed by power distribution companies during the last financial year.

"The Authority has determined a uniform rate of Rs.1.6236/kWh attached as Annex-I with the instant decision, for the allowed amount of quarterly adjustments of Rs.73,065 million pertaining to the 2nd quarter and Rs.91,805 million for the 3rd Quarter of FY 2019-20 (total Rs.164,870 million)," read a press release by NEPRA. "Across each category of consumers of XWDISCOs, based on projected sales for the FY 2017-18, after excluding therefrom the sales to life line consumers, to be recovered in twelve (12) months period.

"Since, through amendment in NEPRA Act, the power to impose surcharges by the Federal Government has been removed, therefore, the Federal Government shall not rationalize the allowed uniform rate of Rs.1.6236/kW}i upwards for any consumer category," read NEPRA's statement.

The decision to hike electricity tariff will not be applicable on K-Electric.

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz prohibits PML-N members from meeting military, agencies' representatives in future

Nawaz prohibits PML-N members from meeting military, agencies' representatives in future
PM Imran Khan calls upon 'tax havens' to return stolen wealth of developing countries

PM Imran Khan calls upon 'tax havens' to return stolen wealth of developing countries
Gujranwala woman retracts rape accusation against police officer in formal statement to court

Gujranwala woman retracts rape accusation against police officer in formal statement to court
Afghan peace process: Spoilers can pose 'formidable challenges', says FM Qureshi

Afghan peace process: Spoilers can pose 'formidable challenges', says FM Qureshi
PML-N's Azma Bukhari lambastes Chohan for obsession with Maryam Nawaz's shoes

PML-N's Azma Bukhari lambastes Chohan for obsession with Maryam Nawaz's shoes
Saudi Arabia grants special permission to PIA for 21 additional flights

Saudi Arabia grants special permission to PIA for 21 additional flights
Angry mob chops off arm, nose of dacoits after robbery bid in Muzaffargarh

Angry mob chops off arm, nose of dacoits after robbery bid in Muzaffargarh
PCB to unveil officials' salaries, perks in NA committee hearing

PCB to unveil officials' salaries, perks in NA committee hearing
PCB asks South Africa to reschedule ODI series after PSL in March 2021

PCB asks South Africa to reschedule ODI series after PSL in March 2021
Children in a limbo as Sindh ministers issue conflicting comments on reopening of schools

Children in a limbo as Sindh ministers issue conflicting comments on reopening of schools
Bilawal Bhutto demands free and fair elections in Gilgit Baltistan

Bilawal Bhutto demands free and fair elections in Gilgit Baltistan
Karachi cop says Clifton incident 'doesn't look like rape'

Karachi cop says Clifton incident 'doesn't look like rape'

Latest

view all