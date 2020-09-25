Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 25 2020
Khloe Kardashian expecting baby no.2 with Tristan Thompson? Mom Kris Jenner responds

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Kris Jenner suggests Khloe Kardashian might be having another baby with Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is well into planning about expanding her family with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, as suggested by her mother Kris Jenner.

The truthbomb was dropped when Kris made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Thursday, wherein he suggested that her daughter might be having another baby with serial cheater Tristan.

"Khloé and Tristan are hanging out a lot, so maybe more with them?" DeGeneres asked Kris.

"You never know around here," Kris replied coyly. "Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count, you never know what's going to happen."

After breaking up last year, Khloe and Tristan reignited their romance this July.

PEOPLE.com even clicked them touring houses in Los Angeles together.

It was earlier confirmed that Khloe and Tristan are spending a lot of time with each other and even quarantining together.

"Despite Khloé trying to keep their relationship more private, she is very much with Tristan. And she is incredibly happy," a source said revealed, adding that they've been looking at homes and want "to start fresh."

The couple share a two-year-old daughter named True.

"In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed. He is an amazing dad and partner," another insider revaled.

"Khloé was always hoping that Tristan would come around," the source added. "It's been very important for her to keep her family together for True's sake."

