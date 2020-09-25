Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Sep 25 2020
Donald Trump gave Princess Diana ‘the creeps’ with ‘unwanted’ advances

Friday Sep 25, 2020

Following his brutal attack on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their election comments, US President Donald Trump's remarks on Princess Diana are now circulating online.

Only months before she passed away in August of 1997, Trump had claimed that he wished to try his luck on the Princess of Wales and get romantically involved with her.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, Trump, a property tycoon back then, said that he could have made a move on Diana.

“Why do people think it’s egotistical of you to say you couldn’t get with Lady Di? You could’ve got her, right?” asked Stern.

“I think I could have,” said Trump, adding that he would’ve first taken her for a doctor’s checkup before getting intimate with her.

Furthermore, he heaped praises on the princess’ beauty, saying: “She was actually really beautiful. I thought she was supermodel beautiful. She had times when she didn’t look great and she had times when she looked better than anyone in the world.”

“I tell you what, I think she’s magnificent. Lady Di was truly a woman with great beauty. I’ve seen her a couple of times,” he said.

“She was really beautiful and people don’t realise how beautiful she was. She was supermodel beautiful. She had the height, she had the beauty, she had the skin, the whole thing. She was crazy but, you know, these are minor details.”

He also wrote in his 1997 book, The Art of Comeback how he wanted to be linked to Diana: “I only have one regret in the women department, that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer.”

Later in 2016, Trump told Piers Morgan that he had met Diana only once and she was “lovely.”

The late royal family member’s friend, Selina Scott told an outlet later how Trump had given Diana “the creeps” after “bombarding” her with bouquets of flowers. 

