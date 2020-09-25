David Beckham dives into honey business venture as COVID-19 eases

David Beckham has been planning a rather lucrative but original business venture which he plans to profit off after COVID-19 restrictions start to ease up.



The English superstar has also been playing around with a couple of names for his possible business, from Seven Honey to D Bee and even GoldenBees.



According to sources close to The Sun, the former footballer is ‘hooked’ on the craft. “Beekeeping started as a fun hobby early in lockdown. But now David has become a bit obsessed. He has all the gear, and even built a hive.”

The insider went on to say, "He finds it a total antidote to his mad London and Miami life. But David is also very smart. He can see the logic behind adding to his already impressive business portfolio with authentic, clean and natural brands, which is what people are after nowadays.”

Before concluding, the insider did stress heavily upon the fact that the star’s passion for beekeeping is raw and organic. “This isn’t about money, though - it truly is a passion project.”



