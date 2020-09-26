iPhone 12 Mini: Apple may launch a small screen device with 5.4 inch display

The upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849, however, all four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support. Photo Courtesy: Bloomberg (Representational Image)

Amid anticipations for the launch of four new iPhones, Apple is also gearing up to launch a small-screen iPhone 12 – which would be smaller than last year's smallest iPhone, the iPhone 11 Pro, with a 5.4-inch display — next month.

“According to a photo depicting alleged stickers from unreleased Silicone iPhone cases originating from Apple's international distribution centre in Ireland, one of the iPhone is likely to be called iPhone 12 Mini,” read the article published in Mac rumours on Friday.

The photo, shared by Twitter leaker DuanRui, who last month shared photos of an iPad Air pamphlet depicting an all-screen display that turned out to be authentic, reveals three expected sizes of iPhone 12, with the 5.4-inch model being the "iPhone 12 mini," the 6.7-inch model being the "iPhone 12 Pro Max," and the two 6.1-inch models being the "iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 Pro.

Reportedly, the device will be the first iPhone with the "mini" moniker, which has been seen on the iPad mini, Mac mini, and iPod mini.

The upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between $699 to $749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849, however, all four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support.