iPhone 12 leak: New Apple device is coming with a magnetic charger

Apple’s much-awaited iPhone 12 is expected to come with a spectacular accessory of a prototype magnetic wireless charger that has already thrilled the anticipated users.

A new video obtained by 9to5Mac – which covers news, reviews for Apple products, apps, and rumours – unveils the killer prototype feature that could be destined for the iPhone 12.

According to the publication, the wireless charger designed specifically for the upcoming iPhone 12 family of smartphones is magnetic and it is combined with a disk-like shape.

“In other words, there won’t be any mucking about with trying to get the iPhone to correctly line up with the wireless charger: instead, this puck will likely just snap to the back of the handset and start charging,” read the article.

Since 2017, Apple’s iPhones have had wireless charging and the company is yet to make its own first-party wireless charging equipment. However, the best wireless chargers are made by the likes of mophie, Logitech, and Belkin.

Apple's much anticipated iPhone 12 – which is the rumoured name for its new phone – is expected to hit stores in October as the flagship smartphone in Apple's line up, succeeding iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.



According to an article published in the Telegraph, the new device is expected to come with changes to Face ID, an improved camera and screen technology, and a much bigger battery. It is also expected to come with 5G — the latest network technology that will allow blazing fast download speeds.

