Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Sep 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt ‘doubtful’ to marry Nicole Poturalski after divorce from Angelina Jolie

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 26, 2020

Brad Pitt ‘doubtful’ to marry Nicole Poturalski after divorce from Angelina Jolie

Even though Brad Pitt left fans floored following the big reveal of his relationship to model Nicole Poturalski, sources speculate chances of the duo ever tying the knot, especially in light of Pitt’s high profile and high stakes divorce from actor Angelina Jolie.

A source close to the actor spoke to Us Weekly regarding his current thoughts and admitted that it is indeed "doubtful" that "Brad will ever get married again."

For now, Pitt’s only focus is on his "very complicated family situation” and in an attempt to salvage all that is left, he has shifted all of his focus there and “is trying to get sorted out.”

That is not to say however, that the actor has put his relationship on the back burner in any anyway.

The insider explained that Pitt is merely ‘realistic’ about his goals for now and "At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved."

More From Entertainment:

Demi Lovato believes Max Ehrich has ‘bad intentions’ and is ‘sketchy’

Demi Lovato believes Max Ehrich has ‘bad intentions’ and is ‘sketchy’

Prince George gets a 23 million-year-old gift as Sir David Attenborough comes to visit

Prince George gets a 23 million-year-old gift as Sir David Attenborough comes to visit
Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are now parents to a baby boy

Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood are now parents to a baby boy
Mehwish Hayat leaves her 'crush' stunned with eternal beauty

Mehwish Hayat leaves her 'crush' stunned with eternal beauty
Meghan Markle was separated from royal family at Wimbledon 2019 for shocking reason

Meghan Markle was separated from royal family at Wimbledon 2019 for shocking reason
Queen Elizabeth's former royal chef details monarch's dining etiquettes

Queen Elizabeth's former royal chef details monarch's dining etiquettes

Prince Harry's Time's 100 interview reeks of discomfort: 'Duke looked regretful'

Prince Harry's Time's 100 interview reeks of discomfort: 'Duke looked regretful'
Place where Gigi Hadid gave birth to her daughter disclosed

Place where Gigi Hadid gave birth to her daughter disclosed

Max Ehrich throws shade at Demi Lovato in first-ever statement about split

Max Ehrich throws shade at Demi Lovato in first-ever statement about split

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie of 'Game of Thrones' fame expecting first child

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie of 'Game of Thrones' fame expecting first child
Jameela Jamil sends birthday greetings to boyfriend James Blake

Jameela Jamil sends birthday greetings to boyfriend James Blake
Lizzo claims being ‘body positive’ just is not enough anymore

Lizzo claims being ‘body positive’ just is not enough anymore

Latest

view all