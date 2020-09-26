Brad Pitt ‘doubtful’ to marry Nicole Poturalski after divorce from Angelina Jolie

Even though Brad Pitt left fans floored following the big reveal of his relationship to model Nicole Poturalski, sources speculate chances of the duo ever tying the knot, especially in light of Pitt’s high profile and high stakes divorce from actor Angelina Jolie.

A source close to the actor spoke to Us Weekly regarding his current thoughts and admitted that it is indeed "doubtful" that "Brad will ever get married again."

For now, Pitt’s only focus is on his "very complicated family situation” and in an attempt to salvage all that is left, he has shifted all of his focus there and “is trying to get sorted out.”

That is not to say however, that the actor has put his relationship on the back burner in any anyway.

The insider explained that Pitt is merely ‘realistic’ about his goals for now and "At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved."