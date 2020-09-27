Place where Gigi Hadid gave birth to her daughter disclosed

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik became parents to a beautiful baby girl, and much to everyone's surprise that happened last week.

While not much is known about the details of the baby's arrival, sources close to the couple have revealed that Gigi gave birth to her daughter at the farm that she owns in rural Pennsylvania.

The exact date on which Gigi Hadid gave birth is September 19 reportedly.

It is the same farm that Zayn Malik had been isolating at with his pregnant girlfriend since May.

Sources told Page Six that the couple bought the farm, which is close to the one that Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid owns, to grow tomatoes, cucumbers and cherries at,

Apparently, Zayn also likes to ride around on his ATV at the estate,

Gigi and Zayn also reportedly share a horse at the farm together, called Cool, while Yolanda has cattle, sheep and chickens over at her spread.

The supermodel and the British singer announced the birth of their little bundle of joy in endearing Instagram posts.

They kept other details under wraps but did mention that the baby was born "last weekend."