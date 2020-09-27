Federal govt blaming Sindh for Karachi gas shortage to hide its own incompetency: Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah during a press briefing. Photo: Geo.tv/File

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, while reacting to Centre's earlier accusations that the provincial government was responsible for the recent gas outages in Karachi, maintained that the federal government is blaming Sindh government to hide its own inefficiency.



While speaking to media after inaugurating the Manora Beach Road on Saturday, CM Murad said he was surprised to know that the federal government was holding Sindh responsible for the crisis.



“The federal government is controlling power and gas generating and distributing companies, and they are responsible for providing uninterrupted power and gas supplies,” he asserted, adding that the main reason for making such allegations was to hide one's own incompetency.



Referring to the newly unveiled Rs1.1 trillion Karachi development package, Shah noted that most of the projects are underway already and are funded by the provincial government.

He said his government is committed to developing the infrastructure, drainage, and the sewerage and mass transit systems of the city on a priority basis.

The metropolis is once again hit hard by the crippling power outages in many parts of the city owing to extremely low gas production at SUI Southern Gas Company (SSGC) fields causing a shortfall of as much as 960-970 mmcfd.