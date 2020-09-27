Palestinian govt thanks PM Imran Khan for 'strong rhetoric' during UNGA address

The embassy also thanked the civil societies, media, political parties and the people of Pakistan for supporting the just cause of Palestine, as it appreciated the "strong rhetoric" of PM Imran Khan. Photo: AFP

The State of Palestine on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for sharing a "strong rhetoric" and calling for a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel issue during his virtual address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).



"On behalf of Palestinian people and the Government of the State of Palestine, the Embassy of the State of Palestine, Islamabad, Pakistan extends sincere thanks to Government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for their continuous support to Palestine cause, and especially to H. E. Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on his recent address to UN General Assembly, where he said, “Palestine remains a ‘festering wound’," read a statement from the Palestinian embassy.

The embassy also thanked the civil societies, media, political parties and the people of Pakistan for supporting the just cause of Palestine, as it appreciated the "strong rhetoric" of PM Imran Khan.



"As Prime Minister rightly said, an Independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem Al-Quds as its capital, Long Live Pakistan, Long Live Palestine," concluded the statement.



