Sunday Sep 27 2020
Faraz backs Rashid's claims, says PML-N will soon divide into 'multiple factions'

Sunday Sep 27, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said the PML-N would soon divide into "multiple factions" — backing railways minister Sheikh Rashid's claims.

Addressing the media, Faraz said that the rumors of an "S" league breaking apart from the PML-N "hold water" and that even more branches would break off from the main party.

The minister's comments come in the backdrop of a volatile address by the PML-N supremo during the opposition's multi-party conference. The  gathering that day went on to announce the Pakistan Democratic Movement to oust the incumbent government.

"Due to Nawaz Sharif's stance, concerns have been raised from within the PML-N," he said, adding that the party had always pursued "personal and hypocritical politics".

Nawaz aims to create uncertainty and unrest in the country and his recent statements have upset his party members, said the information minister.

Faraz said that as an absconder, talking about politics "does not suit Nawaz" and that his "revolutionary nature is hollow".

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is committed to holding corrupt elements accountable.

The information minister said that the opposition is looking to blackmail the government as the National Accountability Bureau's noose around them is tightening.

"Their threats to resign from the assemblies also stem from the same reason and now, after they have failed [to stop] the Financial Action Task Force legislation from passing, they want to take to the streets," he said.

Faraz said that the opposition can be seen adopting several tactics to oust the government but they are destined to fail.

