Nawaz prohibits PML-N members from meeting military, agencies' representatives in future

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that such meetings, if necessary, will only take place after obtaining permission from the party's leadership and will be made public. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reacted to reports of PML-N member Mohammad Zubair's meeting with army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa recently by prohibiting all PML-N members from meeting any representative of the military or related agencies in the future without informing the party leadership.

"Current events show that certain meetings are kept secret," Nawaz tweeted on Thursday, "and how other meetings are made public to give off a certain impression."

This game should stop now, tweeted the former prime minister.

"Today, I am issuing directives to my organisation: No member of our party will meet any representative of the military and related agencies," he added.

Nawaz said that if any such meeting was found to be necessary, it will take place only after the party leadership's approval and it be put on the public record.

"If the meeting is indeed necessary, it will not be kept secret," added the former prime minister.

