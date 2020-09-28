Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Sep 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan report high COVID-19 positivity levels

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 28, 2020

In May, the World Health Organization recommended that the percent positive should remain below 5% for at least two weeks before governments can consider reopening. Photo: File

Over the last week, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan have reported the highest COVID-19 positivity rates in the country.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) reports, the test positive percentage in Gilgit Baltistan reached as high as 16.1% on September 24, but dropped to 5.3% on September 26. Similarly, Balochistan registered a spike of 11.9% in a single day on September 23, which fell to 7.8% on September 26.

A positivity rate is the percentage of coronavirus tests performed that return back positive. In May, the WHO recommended that the percent positive should remain below 5% for at least two weeks before governments can consider reopening.

As the number of infections flare up in Balochistan, test numbers have also gone up in the province reaching an all-time high on September 17, when it conducted 1,574 new tests in 24 hours. However, testing in Gilgit-Baltistan has stayed below 500 tests per day. It carried out its highest number of single-day tests in April, when it sampled over 2,000 tests for the virus.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate in the other provinces and federating units of the country have remained consistently below 5% this month, with the lowest recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa - 0.6% on September 26, as per the WHO report.

Pakistan has a total caseload of 310,841 coronavirus cases to date, of which Balochistan has recorded 15,092 cases and 145 deaths, while Gilgit Baltistan has 3,681 cases and 87 deaths.

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran vows to uplift tribal areas, poor sections in line with 'state of Madina' principles

PM Imran vows to uplift tribal areas, poor sections in line with 'state of Madina' principles
Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur indicted in mega money-laundering case

Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur indicted in mega money-laundering case
Shehbaz Sharif arrested by NAB after LHC turns down bail plea

Shehbaz Sharif arrested by NAB after LHC turns down bail plea
Probe launched after human skulls, bones found in Karachi’s DHA

Probe launched after human skulls, bones found in Karachi’s DHA
Afghanistan reconciliation council chief Abdullah Abdullah arrives in Islamabad

Afghanistan reconciliation council chief Abdullah Abdullah arrives in Islamabad
Opposition alliance mulls first anti-PTI rally in Quetta next month: report

Opposition alliance mulls first anti-PTI rally in Quetta next month: report
Pakistan assures Azerbaijan of support on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Pakistan assures Azerbaijan of support on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
No ideological differences within PML-N: Ahsan Iqbal

No ideological differences within PML-N: Ahsan Iqbal
PTI leader gets bail in alleged torture case of Sahiwal female postmaster

PTI leader gets bail in alleged torture case of Sahiwal female postmaster
Pakistani doctor honoured by Saudi Arabia for leading fight against COVID-19

Pakistani doctor honoured by Saudi Arabia for leading fight against COVID-19
Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah to arrive tomorrow on three-day official visit

Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah to arrive tomorrow on three-day official visit

Faraz backs Rashid's claims, says PML-N will soon divide into 'multiple factions'

Faraz backs Rashid's claims, says PML-N will soon divide into 'multiple factions'

Latest

view all