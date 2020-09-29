Sienna Miller says Chadwick Boseman donated her his salary to end pay disparity 

Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Sep 29 2020
Chadwick Boseman was an actor par excellence who deeply wanted to end Hollywood's gruesome pay disparity. 

On Monday, Bosman's 21 Bridges co-star Sienna Miller revealed he took a pay cut for the movie so that she could get paid more.

Miller said what the late actor did for her is a “testament to who he was.”

“This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn’t get to,” she told Empire magazine.

“And because I was hesitant to go back to work and my daughter was starting school and it was an inconvenient time, I said, ‘I’ll do it if I’m compensated in the right way.’”

She continued, "Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid.”

Miller then revealed how she felt about the Black Panther star's extremely generous gesture.

It was “most astounding thing that I’ve experienced” in the entertainment industry, she said,

“That kind of thing just doesn’t happen,” she added. “He said, ‘You’re getting paid what you deserve, and what you’re worth.’ It’s just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully.”

Miller said Boseman did the kind act privately and there was “no showiness.”

