Tuesday Sep 29 2020
Queen Elizabeth blamed Princess Diana’s bulimia for her failed marriage with Charles

Tuesday Sep 29, 2020

Princess Diana was one force within the British royal family who kept the members on their toes with her strong personality.

Owing to that, many of the royals, including Queen Elizabeth II gave her quite a tough time by throwing negative light on her.

Ingrid Seward, editor of Majesty Magazine, said in Channel 5’s documentary, Fergie Vs Diana: Royal Wives at War, that the Princess of Wales was largely misunderstood in the royal household.

"She was also unhappy in her marriage because she was convinced that Charles was seeing Camilla. She became obsessed with Camilla. She was bulimic. The Queen always said she's like a nervy racehorse and said treat her with kid gloves,” said Seward.

"Later on they blamed the failure of Diana's marriage on her bulimia which wasn't really the case at all. I think Diana was very much misunderstood,” she went on to say.

Another royal expert, Jenny Bond was of the same opinion as she said: "She was unsure of herself and she was very emotional. The Royal Family are not used to people who emote. You don't do that, you have a stiff upper lip.”

"If you wish to cry you go to your room and do it there but Diana wasn't that sort of person. She showed her emotions, she couldn't help it,” added Bond. 

