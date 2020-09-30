Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Sep 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Confirmed: Joe Biden says 'Inshallah' during debate with Trump

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

Former US Vice President and Democratic White House hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday night took on incumbent President Donald Trump in the first debate and used the word “Inshallah”.

Apart from its original meaning of 'If God wills it', the phrase 'Inshallah' is also often used sarcastically by Muslims when they are talking about something that is unlikely to happen. 

Also read: Biden calls Trump ‘a liar’ in first presidential debate

A video going around on social media of the debates showed President Donald Trump saying that he will soon release his tax returns filed with US authorities, when Joe Biden interjected with "Inshallah".

“You will get to see it [tax return] and you will get to see it,” said the US president, when Joe Biden interjected saying: “When?…Inshallah”

Hours later, Asma Khalid, a correspondent for the US-based National Public Radio, said she contacted Joe Biden’s presidential campaign and they confirmed that he did say “Inshallah”.

Khalid also said that Biden’s team also confirmed to her that Biden did use “Inshallah” as an “appropriate sarcastic” remark.

“Yes, he did. I confirmed with his campaign - that is indeed what the man said,” tweeted Khalid.

More From World:

Indian court acquits all 32 accused in verdict on Babri Masjid case

Indian court acquits all 32 accused in verdict on Babri Masjid case
US Presidential Debate 2020: Unpacking Trump and Biden’s 'lies'

US Presidential Debate 2020: Unpacking Trump and Biden’s 'lies'
China objects to Indian border activities in Ladakh

China objects to Indian border activities in Ladakh
US Election 2020: Biden calls Trump ‘a liar’ in first presidential debate

US Election 2020: Biden calls Trump ‘a liar’ in first presidential debate
Hathras gang rape: Protests erupt in New Delhi after victim dies in hospital

Hathras gang rape: Protests erupt in New Delhi after victim dies in hospital
Azerbaijan-Armenia war: A timeline of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute

Azerbaijan-Armenia war: A timeline of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute
Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah dies at 91

Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah dies at 91
Iran rejects Saudi Arabia's accusation of terrorist cell training

Iran rejects Saudi Arabia's accusation of terrorist cell training
Amnesty International suspends Indian operations, citing government 'witch hunt'

Amnesty International suspends Indian operations, citing government 'witch hunt'
Explainer: Why are health experts still in a fix regarding coronavirus deaths?

Explainer: Why are health experts still in a fix regarding coronavirus deaths?
Trump on defensive as tax report makes bombshell revelations ahead of debate

Trump on defensive as tax report makes bombshell revelations ahead of debate
UK to hand back looted 4,000-year-old plaque to Iraq

UK to hand back looted 4,000-year-old plaque to Iraq

Latest

view all