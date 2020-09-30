Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Charles quashes 'nonsense' claims about his future rule: 'I'm not that stupid'

Wednesday Sep 30, 2020

There have been quite a few rumours about what Prince Charles will be like once he takes over the throne since he is already vocal about issues close to his heart, something monarchs aren't supposed to be doing.

However, the Prince of Wales had iterated that once he becomes the monarch, he would stop becoming an avid campaigner for issues like the environment.

In the BBC documentary that was produced for his 70th birthday, the Duke of Cornwall addressed the claims that suggest he would be making interventions once he becomes the sovereign and would run things differently.

"It's vital to remember there's only room for one sovereign at a time, not two. So, you can't be the same as the sovereign if you're the Prince of Wales or the heir,” said Charles.

"But the idea, somehow, that I'm going to go on in exactly the same way, if I have to succeed, is complete nonsense because the two - the two situations - are completely different,” he added.

After being asked whether or not his public campaigning would also continue after he inherits the crown, Charles said: "No, it won't. I'm not that stupid."

That being said, Nicholas Witchell, royal correspondent for the BBC, claims Charles could still somehow influence government policy.

"The definition of what he is entitled to do as sovereign is to encourage and to warn,” he said. 

