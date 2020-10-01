Who can apply for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

The Punjab government today launched the Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020 to boost employment and promote businesses in Pakistan’s largest province.

Read more: How to apply for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020



Here’s a look at who can apply for the scheme

University/college graduates with entrepreneurial skill

Diploma/certificate holder from TVET having technical/vocational training.

Artisans and skilled workers

Existing businesses (However, preference will be given to existing businesses in wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic)

Micro and other enterprises that apply for a loan to adopt resource-efficient and cleaner production technologies or any green / environment-friendly intervention to improve the environmental performance of their operations.