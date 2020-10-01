Can't connect right now! retry
Who can apply for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

The Punjab government today launched the Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020 to boost employment and promote businesses in Pakistan’s largest province.

Read more: How to apply for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020

Here’s a look at who can apply for the scheme

  • University/college graduates with entrepreneurial skill
  • Diploma/certificate holder from TVET having technical/vocational training.
  • Artisans and skilled workers
  • Existing businesses (However, preference will be given to existing businesses in wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic)
  • Micro and other enterprises that apply for a loan to adopt resource-efficient and cleaner production technologies or any green / environment-friendly intervention to improve the environmental performance of their operations.

If you meet the criteria then you can apply by visiting the website: https://rozgar.psic.punjab.gov.pk

