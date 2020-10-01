Who can apply for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

The Punjab government today launched the Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020 to boost employment and promote businesses in Pakistan’s largest province.
Here’s a look at who can apply for the scheme
- University/college graduates with entrepreneurial skill
- Diploma/certificate holder from TVET having technical/vocational training.
- Artisans and skilled workers
- Existing businesses (However, preference will be given to existing businesses in wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic)
- Micro and other enterprises that apply for a loan to adopt resource-efficient and cleaner production technologies or any green / environment-friendly intervention to improve the environmental performance of their operations.
If you meet the criteria then you can apply by visiting the website: https://rozgar.psic.punjab.gov.pk