Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Oct 01 2020
By
Web Desk

How to apply for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 01, 2020

Under the Punjab Rozgar Scheme businesses can apply for loans from Rs100,000 to 10 million. Photo: Pintrest 

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will launch the Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020 today under which loans up to Rs10 million will be given to increase employment in the province.

Individuals between the age of 20 to 50 can apply for the loans by signing up through their CNICs on https://rozgar.psic.punjab.gov.pk/

The application fee of the programme is Rs2000 (non-refundable) and must be submitted once the application has been submitted.

Punjab Rozgar Scheme will provide total loans of Rs30 billion to provide subsidized credit facilities to the micro, small and medium (MSMEs) startups and existing business in collaboration with commercial Banks. The loans will range from Rs100,000 to 10 million.

Who can apply?

  • University/college graduates with entrepreneurial skill
  • Diploma/certificate holder from TVET having technical/vocational training.
  • Artisans and skilled workers
  • Existing businesses (However, preference will be given to existing businesses in wake of the current COVID-19 pandemic)
  • Micro and other enterprises that apply for a loan to adopt resource-efficient and cleaner production technologies or any green / environment-friendly intervention to improve the environmental performance of their operations.

Eligibility Criteria

  • Male / Female / Transgender
  • Citizen of Pakistan, Resident in Punjab, verified through CNIC
  • Business Location: Punjab
  • Sole Proprietor, Partnership, or any business fulfilling other eligibility criteria
  • Must have a clean e-CIB / Credit History
  • For startups / new businesses (Having a viable business plan)
  • For existing businesses (Having a viable business plan with a focus to sustain the impact of COVID-19)
  • Having valid CNIC
  • Any other parameter to be set by Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) / Government

Terms & Conditions

Feature

Description
Loan Limit
  • Upto Rs. 10.00 Million
  1. Clean lending: from Rs. 100,000/- to Rs. 1,000,000/-
  2. Secured lending: from Rs. 1,000,001/- to Rs. 10,000,000/-
  • Under Punjab Green Development Program, the limit of a loan will remain the same. However, preference will be given to the micro-enterprises, ready to adopt the environment improving technology, having up to 10 numbers of employees.

Purpose of loan
  • Setting up of new business
  • Balancing, Modernization and Replacement (BM&R) for existing businesses
  • Working Capital
MSME Sector
  • Manufacturing, Service, Trading, Agriculture and Live Stock
  • (Environment Friendly / Quality Improving Micro Enterprises as defined above will also be considered under the Punjab Green Development Program)
Processing fee

Rs. 2000/- (non-refundable) at the time of submission of application

Tenure of loan/Repayment Period

From 02 to 05 years including a grace period
Grace period

Up to Six (06) Months (However, the markup will be charged during the grace period)

Type of loan

Term loan as per bank policy and working capital

Cost of Capital

Cost of Capital to be paid by Borrower:

  • 4% for clean lending
  • 5% for secured lending
Debt: Equity

80:20 (For males)

90:10 (Women, Transgender and Differently abled)

(Meaning thereby 20% / 10% of the project cost will be invested by the borrower) 

Disbursement of loans

In installment(s) as per approved business plan
Security of loan

1. Security for Clean Lending

  • Security for loan limit from Rs. 100,000/- to Rs. 500,000/-

Personal Guarantee of the borrower along with net worth statement.

  • Security for loan limit from Rs. 500,001/- to Rs. 1,000,000/-

Personal Guarantee of the borrower along with at least one, Third Party guarantor with overall net worth collectively equal to size of the loan applied.

(Third Party should be a citizen of Pakistan and resident of the Punjab having a valid CNIC and must not be older than 55 years. Moreover, e-CIB of third party should be clean i.e. it should not have any overdue or write off history)

Or

Guarantee of Government employee of BS-10 and above alongwith personal guarantee of the borrower.

(Departmental gurantee of the government employee will be mandatory)

Net Worth / Wealth Description and Calculation Criteria:

Net Worth may be in the form of Tangible Asset i.e Property or Vehicle ownership and may be assessed as follows:

A. Property may be valued at respective DC rate.

Or

B. Property valuation may be established from Wealth Tax statement.

Or

C. Evaluation by Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) approved evaluator/agent

Or

D. Vehicle valuation shall be invoice price less depreciation (10% for each passing year).

2. Security for loan limit from Rs. 1,000,001/- to 10,000,000/-

Mortgage of Assets

Asset description

A. Residential / Commercial / Industrial / Agricultural Property / vehicle having clean title and clear access (acceptable to the bank) and valued by banks approved appraiser as per bank’s policy.

B. The property should be in the name of borrower or blood relative of individual / proprietor / partners.

C. Documentation shall be as per bank credit policy / legal division. Charge / hypothecation on fixed / current assets as per internal / external regulations.

More From Pakistan:

Who can apply for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?

Who can apply for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020?
Omar Sheikh claims he did not kill or kidnap Daniel Pearl in newly surfaced document

Omar Sheikh claims he did not kill or kidnap Daniel Pearl in newly surfaced document
Fans thrilled after Peshawar Zalmi's owner suggests IPL vs PSL in UAE

Fans thrilled after Peshawar Zalmi's owner suggests IPL vs PSL in UAE
Nawaz Sharif disowns Khawaja Asif’s remarks, reiterates trust in Asif Zardari

Nawaz Sharif disowns Khawaja Asif’s remarks, reiterates trust in Asif Zardari
Pakistan’s nuclear, strategic capability safe, secure: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan’s nuclear, strategic capability safe, secure: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan appoints Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi as new naval chief

Pakistan appoints Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi as new naval chief
Indian Army deliberately targets civilian population along LoC, injures 65-year-old woman

Indian Army deliberately targets civilian population along LoC, injures 65-year-old woman
Coronavirus: Sindh govt imposes mini smart lockdown in Karachi's Manghopir

Coronavirus: Sindh govt imposes mini smart lockdown in Karachi's Manghopir
US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling and other currency rates in Pakistan today

US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling and other currency rates in Pakistan today
National T20 Cup: Northern's Haider Ali dazzles with match-winning performance against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

National T20 Cup: Northern's Haider Ali dazzles with match-winning performance against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
PM Imran Khan talks about 'interesting conversation' with Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah

PM Imran Khan talks about 'interesting conversation' with Afghanistan's Abdullah Abdullah

Latest

view all