How to apply for Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020

Thursday Oct 01, 2020
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will launch the Punjab Rozgar Scheme 2020 today under which loans up to Rs10 million will be given to increase employment in the province.
Individuals between the age of 20 to 50 can apply for the loans by signing up through their CNICs on https://rozgar.psic.punjab.gov.pk/
The application fee of the programme is Rs2000 (non-refundable) and must be submitted once the application has been submitted.
Punjab Rozgar Scheme will provide total loans of Rs30 billion to provide subsidized credit facilities to the micro, small and medium (MSMEs) startups and existing business in collaboration with commercial Banks. The loans will range from Rs100,000 to 10 million.
|Feature
|Description
|Loan Limit
|Purpose of loan
|MSME Sector
|Processing fee
Rs. 2000/- (non-refundable) at the time of submission of application
Tenure of loan/Repayment Period
|From 02 to 05 years including a grace period
|Grace period
Up to Six (06) Months (However, the markup will be charged during the grace period)
Type of loan
Term loan as per bank policy and working capital
Cost of Capital
Cost of Capital to be paid by Borrower:
|Debt: Equity
80:20 (For males)
90:10 (Women, Transgender and Differently abled)
(Meaning thereby 20% / 10% of the project cost will be invested by the borrower)
Disbursement of loans
|In installment(s) as per approved business plan
|Security of loan
1. Security for Clean Lending
Personal Guarantee of the borrower along with net worth statement.
Personal Guarantee of the borrower along with at least one, Third Party guarantor with overall net worth collectively equal to size of the loan applied.
(Third Party should be a citizen of Pakistan and resident of the Punjab having a valid CNIC and must not be older than 55 years. Moreover, e-CIB of third party should be clean i.e. it should not have any overdue or write off history)
Or
Guarantee of Government employee of BS-10 and above alongwith personal guarantee of the borrower.
(Departmental gurantee of the government employee will be mandatory)
Net Worth / Wealth Description and Calculation Criteria:
Net Worth may be in the form of Tangible Asset i.e Property or Vehicle ownership and may be assessed as follows:
A. Property may be valued at respective DC rate.
Or
B. Property valuation may be established from Wealth Tax statement.
Or
C. Evaluation by Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) approved evaluator/agent
Or
D. Vehicle valuation shall be invoice price less depreciation (10% for each passing year).
2. Security for loan limit from Rs. 1,000,001/- to 10,000,000/-
Mortgage of Assets
Asset description
A. Residential / Commercial / Industrial / Agricultural Property / vehicle having clean title and clear access (acceptable to the bank) and valued by banks approved appraiser as per bank’s policy.
B. The property should be in the name of borrower or blood relative of individual / proprietor / partners.
C. Documentation shall be as per bank credit policy / legal division. Charge / hypothecation on fixed / current assets as per internal / external regulations.