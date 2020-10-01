‘Feminist’ Queen Elizabeth ‘furious’ at Prince Andrew over Jeffrey Epstein fiasco

Prince Andrew has sullied the name of the British royal family in more perilous ways than many past contentious members.

Owing to his alleged involvement with late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly furious with him as it has now created a toxic atmosphere in the royal household.

While talking to Sky News, Ingrid Seward, royal expert and editor at Majesty Magazine spoke about the Cenotaph for Remembrance Day and whether or not the contentious royal family member will be allowed to attend or not.

"Just a quick thought on Andrew, we are hearing he is not going to be at the cenotaph this year. That must be difficult for his mother,” Sky News’ Kay Burley said.

Responding to her, Seward said: "I think it will be very difficult for his mother, I think it would be difficult for any mother. To have one of your children so disgraced, perhaps as she is concerned, he has not done anything wrong.”

"He has been extremely stupid, but he has not committed a crime as far as we know. It has really destroyed his life,” she went on to say.

"I don’t know what she thinks really, she is probably very angry with him for being so stupid and thoughtless for getting involved in this really toxic and nasty situation. This has upset so many women, the Queen herself is a feminist and she would be worried about that,” Seward added.

“I think the fact that he is not going to be at the cenotaph if indeed that is not true will sadden her a great deal,” she said.