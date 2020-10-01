Can't connect right now! retry
Gold price in Pakistan decreases further on October 1

The price of gold in Pakistan has dropped for a second time in as many days. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Gold price in Pakistan has further decreased today, according to the Sindh Sarafa Bazaar Jewellers Association.

The price of gold for today is Rs111,700 per tola after its price decreased by Rs100. The price of 10g gold has also declined by Rs85, which means currently it stands at Rs95,765.

Read more: Gold price in Pakistan decreases

According to the Sindh Sarafa Bazaar Jewellers Association, the price of gold at the international market is $1,900 per ounce.

Gold price in Pakistan on September 30

This is the second time the price of gold has dropped further in the country in as many days. It had also declined on Wednesday.

The price of gold decreased by Rs300 per tola yesterday after which the new price of gold per tola in Pakistan was Rs111,800.

The price of 10g gold had decreased by Rs258 after which it was available in the market for Rs95,850.

Meanwhile, the price of gold internationally had declined by a dollar to reach $1,886 per ounce.

