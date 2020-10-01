Gold price in Pakistan decreases further on October 1

The price of gold in Pakistan has dropped for a second time in as many days. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: Gold price in Pakistan has further decreased today, according to the Sindh Sarafa Bazaar Jewellers Association.



The price of gold for today is Rs111,700 per tola after its price decreased by Rs100. The price of 10g gold has also declined by Rs85, which means currently it stands at Rs95,765.

According to the Sindh Sarafa Bazaar Jewellers Association, the price of gold at the international market is $1,900 per ounce.



