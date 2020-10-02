Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Web Desk

COVID-19: Trump says he will quarantine after aide tests positive

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 02, 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. -Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced to go to into quarantine after one of his advisers tested positive for coronavirus.

Hope Hicks, a top adviser to the president who has travelled with him on Air Force One several times this week, has contracted the virus, according to US media reports.

“Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” he wrote on Twitter.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19,” he said. 

Earlier, in an interview on Fox News, Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had been tested for the virus and would know the results later on Thursday or Friday.

"I spend a lot of time with Hope, and so does the first lady. And she's tremendous," he said.

The president, who is tested regularly for COVID-19, has kept up a rigorous travel schedule across the country in recent weeks, holding rallies with thousands of people in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds.

Hicks' positive test raises the possibility that others within Trump's immediate circle and at the highest levels of the US government may have been exposed and have to quarantine as well.

More From World:

US election 2020: Donald Trump fails to denounce racist groups, Joe Biden blasts him as 'embarrassment'

US election 2020: Donald Trump fails to denounce racist groups, Joe Biden blasts him as 'embarrassment'
British Pakistani MP Naz Shah wins defamation case over Facebook post

British Pakistani MP Naz Shah wins defamation case over Facebook post
Death of second Dalit woman in a week sparks clashes in India

Death of second Dalit woman in a week sparks clashes in India
UAE reports highest daily coronavirus cases since outbreak

UAE reports highest daily coronavirus cases since outbreak
iPhone 12: Did Apple accidentally drop details about new model?

iPhone 12: Did Apple accidentally drop details about new model?
School reopening and COVID-19 surge has no clear link, finds study

School reopening and COVID-19 surge has no clear link, finds study
Prominent UK MPs join Labour Friends of Kashmir executive

Prominent UK MPs join Labour Friends of Kashmir executive
28,000 Disney workers to become latest economic casualties of coronavirus

28,000 Disney workers to become latest economic casualties of coronavirus
US Presidential Debate: Joe Biden tells Donald Trump to 'shut up', calls him 'clown'

US Presidential Debate: Joe Biden tells Donald Trump to 'shut up', calls him 'clown'
First patient to defeat HIV, Timothy Ray Brown dies of cancer

First patient to defeat HIV, Timothy Ray Brown dies of cancer
Protests in India after family of Hathras gang rape victim alleges police cremated body without consent

Protests in India after family of Hathras gang rape victim alleges police cremated body without consent
Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sworn in as Kuwait's new emir

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sworn in as Kuwait's new emir

Latest

view all