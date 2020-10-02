COVID-19: Trump says he will quarantine after aide tests positive

U.S. President Donald Trump walks with first lady Melania Trump at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., September 29, 2020. -Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced to go to into quarantine after one of his advisers tested positive for coronavirus.

Hope Hicks, a top adviser to the president who has travelled with him on Air Force One several times this week, has contracted the virus, according to US media reports.

“Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” he wrote on Twitter.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19,” he said.

Earlier, in an interview on Fox News, Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had been tested for the virus and would know the results later on Thursday or Friday.

"I spend a lot of time with Hope, and so does the first lady. And she's tremendous," he said.

The president, who is tested regularly for COVID-19, has kept up a rigorous travel schedule across the country in recent weeks, holding rallies with thousands of people in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election, despite warnings from public health professionals against having events with large crowds.

Hicks' positive test raises the possibility that others within Trump's immediate circle and at the highest levels of the US government may have been exposed and have to quarantine as well.