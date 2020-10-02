Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Oct 02 2020
By
Faizan Lakhani

Lahore Qalandars, Ministry of Science sign MoU to develop sports technologies

By
Faizan Lakhani

Friday Oct 02, 2020

Lahore Qalandars CEO Atif Rana, federal sci-tech minister Fawad Chaudhry and LQ head coach Aaqib Javed at a press conference.

Lahore Qalandars have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Science and Technology in a bid to revolutionise "to promote and proliferate the use of the latest technologies in sports".

The MoU was signed in Islamabad between Fawad Chaudhry, the federal minister of science and technology, and Atif Rana – the CEO of Lahore Qalandars.

According to the MoU, both parties will work to introduce latest technologies to improve the fitness and performance of players.

Among the technologies mentioned in the MoU are the introduction of smart ball technology, smart cricket bat technology, advanced data analysis program, wearable devices for illegal bowling action and scientifically prepared bowling shoes in Pakistan.

Lahore Qalandars, the MoU document says, will introduce the technologies at its High-Performance Center.

“Technology is updating day by day. [This initiative will help keep us] provide our players with the latest technology to prepare them to compete with the best of best in business,” said Rana.

He further said that cricket will be the model game in the beginning but other sports will also reap the benefits of the initiative.

Rana further said that the introduction of sports-related technologies in Pakistan will make players train as per international standards, and also boost Pakistan’s sports industry.

Chaudhry, meanwhile, said that the partnership will form the foundation for the sports technology industry in Pakistan.

“I once tweeted about an Australian manufacturer inserting a smart chip in cricket balls, since then I’ve been getting ideas by Pakistani software producers," the minister said.

"We are gathering Pakistan’s sports and technology industry under one roof and it is being patronized by Lahore Qalandars."

More From Sports:

Pakistan squads for Zimbabwe, New Zealand series to be finalised next week

Pakistan squads for Zimbabwe, New Zealand series to be finalised next week
PCB apologises for poor production quality in first game of National T20 Cup

PCB apologises for poor production quality in first game of National T20 Cup
Wasim Akram declines PCB’s offer for becoming cricket committee chairman

Wasim Akram declines PCB’s offer for becoming cricket committee chairman

Abdullah Shafiq becomes first Pakistani to score centuries on T20, first-class debuts

Abdullah Shafiq becomes first Pakistani to score centuries on T20, first-class debuts
IPL 2020: Shane Warne names four top teams for play-off this season

IPL 2020: Shane Warne names four top teams for play-off this season
National T20 Cup: Abdullah Shafique becomes first Pakistani to score 100s on T20, first-class debuts

National T20 Cup: Abdullah Shafique becomes first Pakistani to score 100s on T20, first-class debuts
National T20 Cup: Northern's Haider Ali dazzles with match-winning performance against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

National T20 Cup: Northern's Haider Ali dazzles with match-winning performance against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
After PAC grilling, PCB’s Ehsan Mani admits PSL 1, 2 had financial irregularities

After PAC grilling, PCB’s Ehsan Mani admits PSL 1, 2 had financial irregularities
Shahid Afridi says he does not blame Misbah for 2011 World Cup loss against India

Shahid Afridi says he does not blame Misbah for 2011 World Cup loss against India
PCB informs Bangladesh remaining Test series impossible to stage this season

PCB informs Bangladesh remaining Test series impossible to stage this season

‘Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady’: Anushka elated on Kohli’s IPL win

‘Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady’: Anushka elated on Kohli’s IPL win
New Zealand releases details of Pakistan tour

New Zealand releases details of Pakistan tour

Latest

view all