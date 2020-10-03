Harvey Weinstein faces fresh sexual assault charges in LA

Hollywood's disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein has been shocked with six new sexual assault charges in his Los Angeles criminal case.

The new charges in California are reportedly part of an ongoing case against the disgraced film producer, and include additional forcible sexual assault claims involving two victims in incidents that allegedly date back more than a decade.



The 68-year old is now facing a total of four counts of rape, two of sexual battery by restraint and one count of sexual penetration by use of force, involving five victims, for crimes that allegedly happened between 2004 and 2013.



The new allegations against him claim he raped a woman at a Beverly Hills hotel between September 2004 and 2005, according to prosecutors.

In a second allegation, he is also accused of raping another woman, on two separate occasions, at a hotel in Beverly Hills in November 2009 and November 2010.

If convicted in Los Angeles, Weinstein could be given up to 140 years in state prison.

He was convicted in New York for historic sexual assault charges in March, and sentenced to 23 years in prison.