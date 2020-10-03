Girl allegedly gang-raped in Lahore hotel

The woman alleged that her colleagues lured her on the promise of a good job and took her to a hotel. Photo: Geo.tv/Illustrations/Files

LAHORE: Another girl was allegedly gang-raped in the Naulakha police limits after her colleagues lured her on the promise of a good job and took her to a hotel, The News reported on Saturday.



The victim told the police that she worked in a private employment company and alleged that her colleagues – identified as Hassan and Irfan – took her to a hotel in the city on the promise of getting her a better employment where they assaulted her and fled the scene.

Police have registered a case against the accused persons and started investigations, according to the publication.



Read more: Woman robbed, raped after car ran out of petrol in Lahore's Gujjarpura

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer Lahore.

Directing for the immediate arrest of the accused besides ensuring justice to the affected girl by all means, the chief minister said that people involved in this heinous crime do not deserve any leniency.

2043 rape cases registered in seven months

According to a BBC Urdu report, during the past seven months, 2043 cases of rape and sexual assault were registered in the province out of which 375 were closed on various reasons.

The report stated that challans were filed in only 1371 cases while the investigations are underway in 295 cases.

Legal experts, according to BBB Urdu, are of the view that the actual number of such cases is much more than the this.

Meanwhile, the main culprit in the much-publicised Lahore motorway rape incident is still at large even after more than 23 days.

The police claimed to have mobilised all the resources to apprehend the suspect, Abid Ali, but have failed to make any progress in this regard.