pakistan
Wednesday Sep 09 2020
Two men allegedly rape woman after robbing her in Lahore's Gujjarpura

Wednesday Sep 09, 2020

LAHORE: Two men allegedly raped a woman at the motorway on Wednesday, after robbing her of money and valuables, according to reports.

The woman, a resident of Gujranwala, was on her way back to the city from Lahore's Ring Road — at the motorway — at 01:30AM on Tuesday night, when her car ran out of petrol at Gujjarpura around an hour later.

The woman waited for her husband and even phoned a relative. She called the Motorway Police's 130 emergency helpline for assistance. However, she was told by the operator that she could not be provided help as the emergency beat had not been assigned to anyone. 

While she was stuck on the road, two unidentified persons arrived on foot from the nearby area surrounding the motorway and forced the woman and her children out of the car, cut through the fence around the motorway and allegedly raped her in the fields nearby.

The woman said that the men stole Rs100,000, jewelry and ATM cards from her before fleeing.

