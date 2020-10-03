Family members of Afghanistan umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari die in Nangarhar roadside blast

Bismillah Jan Shinwari stood against matches in the 2017 Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day Tournament and the 2017–18 Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament in Afghanistan. — Photo: Twitter/@Ibrahimreporter

Several family members of Afghanistan umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari died in a roadside blast which took place in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Saturday.

Shinwari, 36, stood in matches in the 2017 Ghazi Amanullah Khan Regional One Day and the 2017–18 Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day tournaments in Afghanistan and has also officiated many international matches.

According to Afghan media, at least 15 people were killed and over 30 others were wounded in a car bomb explosion near the district governor’s compound in Ghanikhil district in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Saturday afternoon.

The Nangarhar governor’s spokesperson confirmed the casualties and said some gunmen wanted to enter the district governor’s compound but were killed by security forces.

Correction: An earlier version of the story erroneously reported that Afghanistan umpire Bismillah Jan Shinwari died in the incident.