Sunday Oct 04 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face wrath of Kate Middleton's uncle in blistering attack

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have left Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith throwing fits of rage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been slammed by Goldsmith, who recently launched a blistering attack on them.

Taking to Twitter, Goldsmith lashed out at the former royals, terming them as mere 'muppets' who should 'shut up.'

"With so much stuff going on in the world, still these two muppets are craving attention.

“Please shut the F up and bring up their child and stop talking, let alone demanding," Goldsmith said in a now-deleted post, according to The Sun.

He did not stop here.

“Harry you have lost our love and respect. Meghan you are a wrong’n. Now hush please we are kinda busy saving lives and an economy," Kate's uncle added.

Goldsmith is the elder brother of Kate's mom, Carole Middleton, who came out all guns blazing against Harry after he called on for an end to structural racism in the UK.

He told Daily Mail that the Meghan and Harry didn’t “give a damn” about the royal family, otherwise they wouldn’t have “abdicated” the UK for the US after Megxit.

“We’ve all had enough of them lecturing us," the 55-year-old blasted.

