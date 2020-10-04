Was Ranbir Kapoor the reason behind Katrina Kaif's breakup with Salman Khan?

Katrina Kaif was romantically involved with Salman Khan when she fell in love with Ranbir Kapoor.

Although Katrina and Salman were already dating each other, their relationship could not bear the brunt of a third party when Ranbir Kapoor entered the equation.

According to a close friend of Katrina, the actress broke up with Salman over text messages shortly after meeting Ranbir.

"She was shooting in Ooty with Ranbir Kapoor when this happened," the friend spilled.

It all started when Katrina was shooting for Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani with Ranbir and the two got close to each other.

The starlet fell for Ranbir - who already had a poor reputation with the ladies - and decided to end things off with Salman.

She was desperate to make the move instantly, hence she did not waste a second and sent a text to Salman.

"She didn't want to wait till she got back home. So, she texted him that it was over from her side, but they could still remain friends. Salman was furious and decided to land up on the film's set," revealed Katrina's friend.

"A scared Katrina was afraid to confront Salman in person. Fortunately for her, the star never showed. His family and very close friends advised him against this."

However, her intimacy was not the only reason behind Katrina breaking up with Salman.

According to her other friends, she was frustrated with the actor.

"There is no shock value to this breakup. It was destined to happen. Katrina was getting more and more frustrated with Salman" the friend said.

“Katrina had been telling close friends how she can't relate to Salman anymore. Not only is the age difference vast, but she's also fed up of him," her fellow ended.