Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Oct 04 2020
By
Web Desk

British monarchy dubbed ‘a bargain’ compared to other European royal families

By
Web Desk

Sunday Oct 04, 2020

British monarchy dubbed ‘a bargain’ compared to other European royal families

The British monarchy is one royal household that has been forthcoming, open, hardworking and relatively ‘cheap’ to maintain when compared to their European counterpart’s reports find.

The study in question was conducted by The Constitution Unit at University College London and it claims that the British royal family is a better value for money when compared with their duties, responsibilities and their loyalty to public commitments.

The report was brought forward by The Times and it reiterates that despite getting a Sovereign Grant of almost £75.1million, or £1.14 per member, as revealed by The Role of Monarchy in Modern Democracy, the taxpayer burden is nothing.

Per the university’s findings, the royal family is known to conduct way more public engagements than any other European royal family.

While Belgium costs slightly less, at £0.95 (€1.04), Denmark costs about £1.75 (€1.92), while Netherlands chalks in at £1.95 (€2.14) of taxpayer money.

Per a 2018 survey, the British royal family partook in 3,793 royal engagements, both domestic and international. 

More From Entertainment:

Tyga criticized for latest OnlyFans stunt

Tyga criticized for latest OnlyFans stunt
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's one surprise decision broke many hearts

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's one surprise decision broke many hearts
'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo calls Trump 'Super Spreader'

'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo calls Trump 'Super Spreader'
'Prince William: A Planet for Us All': Time and release date

'Prince William: A Planet for Us All': Time and release date

Prince Harry considers renouncing British citizenship: ‘nationality is a private matter’

Prince Harry considers renouncing British citizenship: ‘nationality is a private matter’
Prince William likely to replace Prince Harry as head of Royal Marines

Prince William likely to replace Prince Harry as head of Royal Marines
Kate Middleton’s pregnancy health scare ‘may have’ signaled twin births

Kate Middleton’s pregnancy health scare ‘may have’ signaled twin births
Queen Elizabeth knowingly tossed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s photo out of Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth knowingly tossed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s photo out of Christmas speech
Indian megastar Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood's drug 'problem'

Indian megastar Akshay Kumar admits Bollywood's drug 'problem'
Queen’s remarks on Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview revealed

Queen’s remarks on Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview revealed
Queen Elizabeth’s children asked to give up royal homes running on taxpayers’ money

Queen Elizabeth’s children asked to give up royal homes running on taxpayers’ money

Hailey Bieber enjoys a ‘date night’ with Justin Bieber after pregnancy speculations

Hailey Bieber enjoys a ‘date night’ with Justin Bieber after pregnancy speculations

Latest

view all