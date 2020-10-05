After years off the radar, Arshad 'Chaiwala' returns with his own cafe in Islamabad

Netizens are sure to remember Arshad Khan 'Chaiwala' — a young tea vendor in Islamabad's Sunday Bazaar — who had caught the fancy of South Asian social media a few years ago for his remarkable looks.

The blue-eyed young man had enjoyed an extended stint as a social media celebrity and been invited into the world of fashion and showbiz. He even worked on a music video, before suddenly calling it quits and disappearing from the public view.

After years off the radar, Arshad Chaiwala is back again — and this time, he has everyone's attention thanks to his new cafe in Islamabad.

In a recent interview to Urdu News, Khan shared that he has now opened his own tea cafe in Islamabad called 'Cafe Chai Wala'.

Arshad Khan's cafe is themed around truck art and, in a bid to promote Pakistani culture and heritage, vibrant colours have been used in the decorations and interior designing.

"Most people asked me to remove 'Chaiwala' from the name of the cafe, but I think this is something that gifted me an identity of my own, which I will always cherish," the celebrity said during an interview.

Khan shared that he also wanted to establish an organisation that can work for the education of youth, especially on honing the skills of youngsters so that they can generate a decent income.

Photographer Javeria had helped Khan achieve overnight fame in 2016 when she snapped him working at Islamabad's Sunday Bazaar. Arshad Khan was widely admired for his good looks, and soon landed a few modelling contracts. As mentioned earlier, he also featured in a music video.



Moreover, Khan's name was also included in a list of 50 most attractive people in Asia released by a London magazine.