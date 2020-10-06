Throwback: How did Arshad Khan become the famous ‘Chaiwala’?

The dashing Arshad Khan, aka Chaiwala, hails from Mardan and is a brother to 17 siblings. Photo Courtesy: Instagram/Jia_Ali

From humble beginnings as a teamaker at a small dhaba in Islamabad’s Sunday Bazaar, Arshad Khan Chaiwala’s journey to global internet sensation and now businessman is quite an interesting one.

When he first made his mark on the world, it was more by accident than design. He was at work when he was snapped by a professional photographer exploring the open-air Sunday Bazaar. She later shared her work on Instagram, marveling at his striking good looks.

The pictures soon went viral — fans swooned over his blue eyes, chiseled features and simplicity. His appeal even transcended the borders of his home country: he developed quite the following in neighbouring India as well.

But almost as abruptly as Arshad Khan had arrived in the public imagination, he left — choosing the comfort of relative anonymity over the sudden fame he had been thrust into.

However, after years away from the public view, Khan is now back in the news. He has re-emerged as a quietly confident entrepreneur capitalising on his brand to launch a desi-themed café in Islamabad.

Who is the man?

Arshad Khan, aka the 'Chaiwala' hails from Mardan. He is a brother to 17 siblings.

He was introduced to the world back in 2016, when Islamabad-based photographer Jiah Ali shared a picture of him on Instagram casually pouring tea while looking straight into the camera with his piercing eyes.

Arshad Khan 'Chaiwala' aims to promote local culture at his new cafe in Islamabad. Photo Courtesy: Urdu News

The pictures caught the fancy of netizens, who raved about his good looks and compared him to celebrities from Bollywood and Hollywood.

Read more: After years off the radar, Arshad 'Chaiwala' returns with his own cafe in Islamabad

Landing in Showbiz

As Khan climbed up the popularity charts, offers for work followed. He made a mark during a ramp walk for Bridal Couture Week, where he was the showstopper for Ziggy Menswear, a UK-based brand. Khan wore a black and gold ensemble, and he flaunted it like a king.

Following that gig, he also featured in a music video. The song — sung and shot by local artists — featured Arshad Khan in a 'Chaiwala' role as girls swarm around him and capture selfies with him.

"Sari Bachiyan mil kay gao, Chaiwala Chaiwala" (All the girls sing: the chaiwala, the chaiwala') go the lyrics of the (admittedly not very good) song. The video, posted on November 28, 2018, got thousands of views soon after it was uploaded.

Arshad Khan giving interview to media after an event. Photo: Geo.tv/File

Khan's name was also included in a list of the 50 most attractive people in Asia by a London-based magazine.

However, seemingly overwhelmed by the sudden fame and public attention that followed him everywhere post his public debut, Arshad Khan quietly disappeared, returning to a simpler life doing what he did best.

Talk of the town



Fast forward to 2020, Khan resurfaced on social media after fans discovered that he was the force behind a newly-launched chai café in Islamabad named 'Café Chaiwala Roof Top'.

Speaking to the media about his café, Arshad said: “Most people asked me to remove 'Chaiwala' from the name of the cafe, but I think this is something that gifted me an identity of my own, which I will always cherish.”

Arshad Khan poses during an interview with a local TV show. Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Good Morning Pakistan

Arshad Khan's cafe is themed around truck art and, in a bid to promote Pakistani culture and heritage, vibrant colours have been used in the decorations and interior designing. Apart from tea, he serves around 15-20 different types of accompaniments at the café.