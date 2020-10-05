Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant with fourth child of Scott Disick?

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian recently sparked pregnancy rumours and fans were convinced she was expecting her fourth child with her ex Scott Disick.

The TMZ citing sources reported that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star was not pregnant as speculated after the latest trailer of KUWTK was released.

The report further says Kourtney is happy being mother of three --Mason Dash Disick, Penelope Scotland Disick and Reign Aston Disick—the star shares with her ex Scott Disick.

The TMZ was told by the sources that the teaser of KUWTK was taken out of context.

It is to be noted here that recently, Kourtney turned to Instagram and shared a post, featuring a shadow and some eagle-eyed fans thought it looked like a baby bump of the star. This kept the rumor mill churning.

Meanwhile, rumours are abuzz Scott is dating model Bella Banos.