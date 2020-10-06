What supporting documents are required for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme?

Black Graduation Hat placed on brown paper. — Yahoo/Files

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has announced the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme for 125 public sector universities across the country.

The scholarship will be awarded to 50,000 deserving students every year, whose family income is less than Rs45,000 a month, the HEC officials said.

"200,000 students will benefit from this four-year programme," the HEC officials said, adding that the scholarship will include a 100% tuition fee and a stipend of Rs4,000.

The students can apply for the scholarship via an online portal, they said.

Here are the documents required for the scholarship programme:

Serial no. Supporting documents

1 Copy of applicant CNIC / B. Form

2 Copy of CNIC (father, mother/ guardian)

3 Salary Slip / Income Certificate (Father/Guardian, Mother)

4 If father is labourer on daily wage / shopkeeper / private job, then attach undertaking of Income Certificate on minimum amount of stamp paper of Rs. 50/-

5 Copies of last six month utility bills (electricity, gas, telephone, water) — If applicable

6 Copy of rent agreement in case of rented house

7 Copies of Last Fee Receipts of Applicant and Siblings (If applicable)

8 Copies of medical bills/ expenditure related documents (if applicable)

9 01 passport size photograph of applicant

10 01 picture of house from outside front



Important Note: The hard copy of the application form along with the supporting documents will be submitted to the Student Financial Aid Office of the university only.



