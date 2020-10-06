Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

What supporting documents are required for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Black Graduation Hat placed on brown paper. — Yahoo/Files

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has announced the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme for 125 public sector universities across the country.

The scholarship will be awarded to 50,000 deserving students every year, whose family income is less than Rs45,000 a month, the HEC officials said.

"200,000 students will benefit from this four-year programme," the HEC officials said, adding that the scholarship will include a 100% tuition fee and a stipend of Rs4,000.

The students can apply for the scholarship via an online portal, they said.

Here are the documents required for the scholarship programme:

Serial no.Supporting documents
1Copy of applicant CNIC / B. Form
2Copy of CNIC (father, mother/ guardian)
3Salary Slip / Income Certificate (Father/Guardian, Mother)
4If father is labourer on daily wage / shopkeeper / private job, then attach undertaking of Income Certificate on minimum amount of stamp paper of Rs. 50/-
5Copies of last six month utility bills (electricity, gas, telephone, water) — If applicable
6Copy of rent agreement in case of rented house
7Copies of Last Fee Receipts of Applicant and Siblings (If applicable)
8Copies of medical bills/ expenditure related documents (if applicable)
901 passport size photograph of applicant
1001 picture of house from outside front

Important Note: The hard copy of the application form along with the supporting documents will be submitted to the Student Financial Aid Office of the university only.

Related: HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme: 7 steps to fill the online form

HEC Ehsaas Scholarship 2020: Who can apply, how can you apply and what will it cover?

More From Pakistan:

What is the eligibility criteria for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme?

What is the eligibility criteria for Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme?
Gen Bajwa inaugurates state-of-the-art Software Technology Park in Gilgit: ISPR

Gen Bajwa inaugurates state-of-the-art Software Technology Park in Gilgit: ISPR
'Pushed to the wall': Islamabad mayor resigns citing curtailed powers

'Pushed to the wall': Islamabad mayor resigns citing curtailed powers
Sindh rejects Pakistan Island Development Authority Ordinance

Sindh rejects Pakistan Island Development Authority Ordinance
Someone related to opposition may have filed FIR against Nawaz Sharif, alleges Faraz

Someone related to opposition may have filed FIR against Nawaz Sharif, alleges Faraz
PML-N accuses govt of pressurising former DG FIA Bashir Memon to probe Sharif family

PML-N accuses govt of pressurising former DG FIA Bashir Memon to probe Sharif family
Council of Islamic Ideology issues 20-point code of conduct to promote inter-sect harmony

Council of Islamic Ideology issues 20-point code of conduct to promote inter-sect harmony
Fire breaks out in warehouse in Karachi's Shershah area

Fire breaks out in warehouse in Karachi's Shershah area
HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme: 7 steps to fill the online form

HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme: 7 steps to fill the online form
Karachi coronavirus hotspot areas increase to 26

Karachi coronavirus hotspot areas increase to 26
HEC Ehsaas Scholarship 2020: Who can apply, how can you apply and what will it cover?

HEC Ehsaas Scholarship 2020: Who can apply, how can you apply and what will it cover?
'India not interested in Kulbhushan Jadhav's future, it is doing only politics on the matter'

'India not interested in Kulbhushan Jadhav's future, it is doing only politics on the matter'

Latest

view all