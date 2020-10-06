Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 06 2020
By
Web Desk

HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme: 7 steps to fill the online form

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 06, 2020

Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme's illustration. — APP/Files

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has announced the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme for numerous public sector universities across the country for deserving students.

The scholarship will be awarded to 50,000 deserving students every year, whose family income is less than Rs45,000 a month, the HEC officials said.

Here are simple step on how to apply for the scholarship:

The first page of the HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. — ehsaas.hec.gov.pk

Step 1: You will need to fill out your personal details, including name, date of birth, father's name, address, domicile, etc.  

The second page of the HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. — ehsaas.hec.gov.pk

Step 2: You will provide your credentials — school, college, and university's name along with grades.

The third page of the HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. — ehsaas.hec.gov.pk

Step 3: You will provide your parents' details, including the source of income, etc. along with minor details of the entire family.

The fourth page of the HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. — ehsaas.hec.gov.pk

Step 4: The form will ask for your family's source of income and try to estimate your monthly expenses — electricity and water bills, kitchen expenses, etc.

The fifth page of the HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. — ehsaas.hec.gov.pk

Step 5: Fill out the details of assets that your family owns, if any.

The sixth page of the HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. — ehsaas.hec.gov.pk

Step 6: Wou will disclose how your university fee was paid and were you ever awarded a scholarship or not.

User can be seen hitting "yes" on the HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme from. — ehsaas.hec.gov.pk.

Step 7: Click yes. Your form will be submitted.

Important Note: The hard copy of the application form along with the supporting documents will be submitted to the Student Financial Aid Office of the university only.

More From Pakistan:

Sindh rejects Pakistan Island Development Authority Ordinance

Sindh rejects Pakistan Island Development Authority Ordinance
Someone related to opposition may have filed FIR against Nawaz Sharif, alleges Faraz

Someone related to opposition may have filed FIR against Nawaz Sharif, alleges Faraz
PML-N accuses govt of pressurising former DG FIA Bashir Memon to probe Sharif family

PML-N accuses govt of pressurising former DG FIA Bashir Memon to probe Sharif family
Council of Islamic Ideology issues 20-point code of conduct to promote inter-sect harmony

Council of Islamic Ideology issues 20-point code of conduct to promote inter-sect harmony
Fire breaks out in warehouse in Karachi's Shershah area

Fire breaks out in warehouse in Karachi's Shershah area
Karachi coronavirus hotspot areas increase to 26

Karachi coronavirus hotspot areas increase to 26
HEC Ehsaas Scholarship 2020: Who can apply, how can you apply and what will it cover?

HEC Ehsaas Scholarship 2020: Who can apply, how can you apply and what will it cover?
'India not interested in Kulbhushan Jadhav's future, it is doing only politics on the matter'

'India not interested in Kulbhushan Jadhav's future, it is doing only politics on the matter'
Badar Rasheed controversy: Chaudhry Sarwar accused of having hand in case against Nawaz Sharif

Badar Rasheed controversy: Chaudhry Sarwar accused of having hand in case against Nawaz Sharif
Documents reveal school bag weight limits to be set by KP government

Documents reveal school bag weight limits to be set by KP government
Accountability court orders Suleman Shahbaz be declared an absconder

Accountability court orders Suleman Shahbaz be declared an absconder
Man behind FIR against Nawaz Sharif found to have criminal record

Man behind FIR against Nawaz Sharif found to have criminal record

Latest

view all