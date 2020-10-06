HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme: 7 steps to fill the online form

Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme's illustration. — APP/Files

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) has announced the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme for numerous public sector universities across the country for deserving students.

The scholarship will be awarded to 50,000 deserving students every year, whose family income is less than Rs45,000 a month, the HEC officials said.

Here are simple step on how to apply for the scholarship:

The first page of the HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. — ehsaas.hec.gov.pk

Step 1: You will need to fill out your personal details, including name, date of birth, father's name, address, domicile, etc.

The second page of the HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. — ehsaas.hec.gov.pk

Step 2: You will provide your credentials — school, college, and university's name along with grades.

The third page of the HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. — ehsaas.hec.gov.pk

Step 3: You will provide your parents' details, including the source of income, etc. along with minor details of the entire family.



The fourth page of the HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. — ehsaas.hec.gov.pk

Step 4: The form will ask for your family's source of income and try to estimate your monthly expenses — electricity and water bills, kitchen expenses, etc.

The fifth page of the HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. — ehsaas.hec.gov.pk

Step 5: Fill out the details of assets that your family owns, if any.

The sixth page of the HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme. — ehsaas.hec.gov.pk

Step 6: Wou will disclose how your university fee was paid and were you ever awarded a scholarship or not.

User can be seen hitting "yes" on the HEC Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme from. — ehsaas.hec.gov.pk.

Step 7: Click yes. Your form will be submitted.

Important Note: The hard copy of the application form along with the supporting documents will be submitted to the Student Financial Aid Office of the university only.