Melania Trump uses unsavoury words for Stormy Daniels in leaked recording

Melania Trump (C), wife of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, arrives for the grand opening ceremony at the new Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP

First Lady of the United States of America (FLOTUS) Melania Trump really doesn't like adult actress Stormy Daniels, according to her leaked recordings in which she can be heard referring to the controversial actress using strong expletives.

The recording was played during an episode of Michael Cohen's "Mea Culpa" podcast in which Melania and her former adviser and close friend, Stephanie Wolkoff can be hear discussing a photoshoot that Daniels did with Vogue magazine.

"If you Google, go Google and read it, Annie Leibovitz shot the , as she will be in one of the issues, September or October," Melania says.

Wolkoff asks Melania who she means by the insult to which the first lady says,"Stormy."

"Shut the up," Wolkoff responds on the tape. "For what?"

"Oh you didn't read it," Melania continues. "It was yesterday when it came out. For Vogue. She will be in Vogue. Annie Leibowitz shot her."

Stephanie Clifford— known better as Stormy Daniels — is a pornographic film producer, director and actor had grabbed headlines around the world when she claimed to have physical relations with Donald Trump. The president had denied the accusations.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news in 2018 that Daniels had signed a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement not to speak about the affair in 2016 when Trump was vying for the president's coveted seat.



Melania's recordings were leaked by her friend Wolkoff who recorded the first lady when she was her former friend and senior advisor. Wolkoff — who wrote a book on their relationship titled "Melania and Me — had left Melania fuming by her disclosures.

In one of the recordings, Melania can be heard slamming the Christmas decorations of 2019.

"I'm working ... my off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?" she can be heard saying on the tape.