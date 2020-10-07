Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Oct 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Chris Evans, Amanda Kloots berate Donald Trump over reckless COVID-19 tweet

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 07, 2020

Chris Evans, Amanda Kloots berate Trump’s reckless COVID-19 tweet

US President Donald Trump wreaked havoc after issuing a statement about his coronavirus diagnosis, urging the public to ‘not be afraid’ of it.

After his discharge from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, Trump turned to Twitter and claimed that he felt “better” than he did 20 years ago.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” he wrote.

Soon after, many social media users including celebrities were up in arms against the president over his careless statement regarding a possibly life-threatening disease.

Chris Evans hit back at him and wrote on Twitter: "Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?! Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you."

Zach Braff who lost his close friend and Broadway star Nick Cordero to the infectious disease, wrote: "You don’t have covid for the weekend. He either has it and doesn’t give a [expletive] who gets it from him, or he never had it."

Cordero’s widow, Amanda Kloots turned to her Instagram posting a video of the president’s reckless statement about the virus which shattered her family to the core.

"Unfortunately it did dominate our lives, didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we 'let it'—like it was our choice? Unfortunately, not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital,” she said.

“I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It is something to be afraid of. After you see the person you love the most die from this disease, you would never say what this tweet says,” she went on to say.

“There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

‘I Can See Clearly Now’ singer Johnny Nash dies at age of 80

‘I Can See Clearly Now’ singer Johnny Nash dies at age of 80
'Legally Blonde 3’ update: Mindy Kaling reveals what Elle Woods is up to in her 40s

'Legally Blonde 3’ update: Mindy Kaling reveals what Elle Woods is up to in her 40s
Netflix indicted in Texas over screening of the contentious film 'Cuties'

Netflix indicted in Texas over screening of the contentious film 'Cuties'

'Jurassic World: Dominion' release delayed for a year, film to hit cinemas in June 2022

'Jurassic World: Dominion' release delayed for a year, film to hit cinemas in June 2022
Kate, William’s ‘public snub' to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced him to tears

Kate, William’s ‘public snub' to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reduced him to tears
Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest photo-shoot

Ayeza Khan looks ethereal in latest photo-shoot

When Prince William met Joe Biden: Duke had secret meeting with US presidential candidate

When Prince William met Joe Biden: Duke had secret meeting with US presidential candidate
Prince Charles addresses wife Camilla as 'my darling' in leaked letters

Prince Charles addresses wife Camilla as 'my darling' in leaked letters

Rihanna apologises after upsetting Muslim fans during fashion show: 'I'm incredibly disheartened'

Rihanna apologises after upsetting Muslim fans during fashion show: 'I'm incredibly disheartened'
Gigi Hadid's ex Tyler Cameron's message after she welcomed first child with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid's ex Tyler Cameron's message after she welcomed first child with Zayn Malik
Rock star Eddie Van Halen passes away

Rock star Eddie Van Halen passes away

Kim Kardashian slays in red leather outfit as she appears in Malibu during a night out

Kim Kardashian slays in red leather outfit as she appears in Malibu during a night out

Latest

view all