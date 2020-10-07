Chris Evans, Amanda Kloots berate Donald Trump over reckless COVID-19 tweet

Chris Evans, Amanda Kloots berate Trump’s reckless COVID-19 tweet

US President Donald Trump wreaked havoc after issuing a statement about his coronavirus diagnosis, urging the public to ‘not be afraid’ of it.

After his discharge from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, Trump turned to Twitter and claimed that he felt “better” than he did 20 years ago.

"I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” he wrote.

Soon after, many social media users including celebrities were up in arms against the president over his careless statement regarding a possibly life-threatening disease.

Chris Evans hit back at him and wrote on Twitter: "Don’t be afraid of Covid?! You’ve been under round-the-clock care by the best doctors using the best drugs. Do you really think everyone has access to that?! Sadly, I’m sure you’re aware of that disparity, you just don’t care This is reckless to a shocking degree, even for you."

Zach Braff who lost his close friend and Broadway star Nick Cordero to the infectious disease, wrote: "You don’t have covid for the weekend. He either has it and doesn’t give a [expletive] who gets it from him, or he never had it."

Cordero’s widow, Amanda Kloots turned to her Instagram posting a video of the president’s reckless statement about the virus which shattered her family to the core.

"Unfortunately it did dominate our lives, didn’t it? It dominated Nick’s family’s lives and my family’s lives. I guess we 'let it'—like it was our choice? Unfortunately, not everyone is lucky enough to spend two days in the hospital,” she said.

“I cried next to my husband for 95 days watching what COVID did to the person I love. It is something to be afraid of. After you see the person you love the most die from this disease, you would never say what this tweet says,” she went on to say.

“There is no empathy to all the lives lost. He is bragging instead. It is sad. It is hurtful. It is disgraceful,” she added.