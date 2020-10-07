Kuwaiti emir names top security official Sheikh Meshal as new crown prince

A picture of the new crown prince and deputy chief of the National Guard, Sheikh Meshal. Photo: KUNA

The new emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf, has named the country's top security official, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the new crown prince, on Wednesday.



The official Kuwait news agency said that the Al-Sabah royal family "blessed" Nawaf's decision to appoint the new crown prince, one day before the parliament decides in a session to confirm the move.



The 80-year-old Meshal has served as the deputy chief of the Kuwait National Guard since the past 16 years. He has kept out of the political disputes between the Al-Sabah family.



Political rows are not uncommon in a country like Kuwait, which unlike other Gulf states, enjoys a vibrant parliament that has legislative powers through which ministers can be kicked out.



Members of the royal family have accused each other over the past couple of years of corruption and political conspiracies.



Exactly one week ago, Nawaf was sworn in as the new emir after his half-brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who was the previous emir, passed away due to a cardiac arrest after being admitted for two months in a hospital.



Sheikh Meshal is the seventh son of the 10th Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He assumes the mantle of crown prince at a time when the country is struggling to grasp with important issues such as low crude prices due to the COVID-19 global impact and whether Kuwait City should establish ties with Tel Aviv or not.



The National Guard is an elite corps which is in charge of defending Kuwait's territory and Sheikh Meshal is considered the most powerful man of the corps.



