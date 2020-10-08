Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith 'just friends' despite intimate outings

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith 'just friends' despite intimate outings

Sofia Richie is moving on in her life after calling it quits with Scott Disick, with ample support from her 'special friend' Jaden Smith

Many believe that Smith and Richie are dating each other. However, inside sources have a different story to tell.

“They’re just really good friends,” an insider told Us Weekly. “They basically grew up together and there’s nothing romantic there.”

Richie, who broke up with Disick for a second time this year in August, got snapped flirting with Smith at the Los Angeles beach last month.

According to an eye witness, “They were laughing and joking," and looked intimated.

“Sofia sat on the sand with her arms around Jaden, hugging him tightly, after they cooled off with a dip in the ocean. They only had eyes for each other," the witness added.

Responding to the dating rumours earlier, Smith took it upon himself to maintain the he and Richie were just homies.

He added that he “didn’t see” the rumors about him and the California native coming like this.

More From Entertainment:

‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy to depict love in the times of corona in her new film

‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Sarah Levy to depict love in the times of corona in her new film

Malala to join Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to discuss girls’ right to education

Malala to join Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to discuss girls’ right to education

Prince Harry deemed as 'rebel' by palace residents as opposed to Prince William

Prince Harry deemed as 'rebel' by palace residents as opposed to Prince William
Queen Elizabeth breaks royal tradition to invite Kate Middleton to important event

Queen Elizabeth breaks royal tradition to invite Kate Middleton to important event

Queen Elizabeth makes much-awaited return to Windsor Castle leaving Prince Philip behind

Queen Elizabeth makes much-awaited return to Windsor Castle leaving Prince Philip behind
Demi Lovato unfazed by Max Ehrich split, 'has fully cut him out'

Demi Lovato unfazed by Max Ehrich split, 'has fully cut him out'
Kim Kardashian makes emotional appearance on David Letterman show

Kim Kardashian makes emotional appearance on David Letterman show

Demi Lovato officially moves Max Ehrich's belongings out of her house

Demi Lovato officially moves Max Ehrich's belongings out of her house

Meghan Trainor expecting first child with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor expecting first child with husband Daryl Sabara

Stassi Schroeder reveals she tied the knot with Beau Clark last month

Stassi Schroeder reveals she tied the knot with Beau Clark last month
'The Morning Show': Reese Witherspoon shares her excitement as production resumes

'The Morning Show': Reese Witherspoon shares her excitement as production resumes
Kendall Jenner's latest appearance with Fai Khadra sets tongues wagging

Kendall Jenner's latest appearance with Fai Khadra sets tongues wagging

Latest

view all