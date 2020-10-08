Prince Harry deemed as 'rebel' by palace residents as opposed to Prince William

Prince Harry's rift with Prince William is rooted in a deeply-entrenched, highly divisive depiction of the two by members of the royal family.

According to insiders, the relationship between the two siblings altered way back, with the seeds of a plausible rift sowed when they were still kids.

As written in new book Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Harry was positioned as a rebel and the 'bad boy' of the royal family, while William did not have to face any of that.



This was because Harry was in the news for his perpetual partying, and underage drinking as a teenager, according to royal author Robert Lacey.

"Dad might have emerged from the story smelling of roses, but it was Harry who was typecast as the 'Bad Boy of Buckingham Palace,' " notes Lacey.

The matter got intensified when Harry stepped out up in a Nazi custome, sending the world in a frenzy.

"A fellow guest [snapped] a photograph, and a few days later, there was Harry parading on the front page of The Sun."

According to the book, "Harry chose his costume in conjunction with his elder brother, who laughed all the way back to Highgrove with the younger sibling he was supposed to be mentoring."

This just goes to show how William was always given an easy pass and painted in a good light, while Harry was left to face the brunt of a brutal press as the 'brother with a bad reputation.'