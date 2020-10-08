Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Oct 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry deemed as 'rebel' by palace residents as opposed to Prince William

By
Web Desk

Thursday Oct 08, 2020

Prince Harry deemed as 'rebel' by palace residents as opposed to Prince William

Prince Harry's rift with Prince William is rooted in a deeply-entrenched, highly divisive depiction of the two by members of the royal family.

According to insiders, the relationship between the two siblings altered way back, with the seeds of a plausible rift sowed when they were still kids.

As written in new book Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult, Harry was positioned as a rebel and the 'bad boy' of the royal family, while William did not have to face any of that.

This was because Harry was in the news for his perpetual partying, and underage drinking as a teenager, according to royal author Robert Lacey.

"Dad might have emerged from the story smelling of roses, but it was Harry who was typecast as the 'Bad Boy of Buckingham Palace,' " notes Lacey.

The matter got intensified when Harry stepped out up in a Nazi custome, sending the world in a frenzy.

"A fellow guest [snapped] a photograph, and a few days later, there was Harry parading on the front page of The Sun."

According to the book, "Harry chose his costume in conjunction with his elder brother, who laughed all the way back to Highgrove with the younger sibling he was supposed to be mentoring."

This just goes to show how William was always given an easy pass and painted in a good light, while Harry was left to face the brunt of a brutal press as the 'brother with a bad reputation.'

More From Entertainment:

Malala to join Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to discuss girls’ right to education

Malala to join Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to discuss girls’ right to education

Queen Elizabeth breaks royal tradition to invite Kate Middleton to important event

Queen Elizabeth breaks royal tradition to invite Kate Middleton to important event

Queen Elizabeth makes much-awaited return to Windsor Castle leaving Prince Philip behind

Queen Elizabeth makes much-awaited return to Windsor Castle leaving Prince Philip behind
Demi Lovato unfazed by Max Ehrich split, 'has fully cut him out'

Demi Lovato unfazed by Max Ehrich split, 'has fully cut him out'
Kim Kardashian makes emotional appearance on David Letterman show

Kim Kardashian makes emotional appearance on David Letterman show

Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith 'just friends' despite intimate outings

Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith 'just friends' despite intimate outings

Demi Lovato officially moves Max Ehrich's belongings out of her house

Demi Lovato officially moves Max Ehrich's belongings out of her house

Meghan Trainor expecting first child with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor expecting first child with husband Daryl Sabara

Stassi Schroeder reveals she tied the knot with Beau Clark last month

Stassi Schroeder reveals she tied the knot with Beau Clark last month
'The Morning Show': Reese Witherspoon shares her excitement as production resumes

'The Morning Show': Reese Witherspoon shares her excitement as production resumes
Kendall Jenner's latest appearance with Fai Khadra sets tongues wagging

Kendall Jenner's latest appearance with Fai Khadra sets tongues wagging
Jennifer Aniston to accomplish her ultimate dream before quitting showbiz

Jennifer Aniston to accomplish her ultimate dream before quitting showbiz

Latest

view all